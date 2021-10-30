Suspect arrested after breaking into Ferrari dealership

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- A 34-year-old man is in custody after Salt Lake City police say he broke into a Ferrari dealership and stole keys. His identity is currently being withheld by law enforcement.

The break-in took place at a dealership located on 543 South and State Street in Downtown Salt Lake City.

An investigation began around 6:13 p.m. when 911 operators received a call about someone walking into a dealership by breaking through a window. Officers arrived about five minutes after the call was placed and set up a perimeter around the dealership.

An employee in the dealership confronted the suspect who then started running out of the building. Officers eventually caught up with the suspect but once they did, he resisted arrest and refused to cooperate with police.

Photo Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department

Photo Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department

Police were able to finally arrest the suspect without any further incident. They found several keys to Ferrari vehicles along with drugs, stolen credit cards, and cash.

Law enforcement’s investigation of the incident is ongoing. The amount of damage done to the window of the dealership is still being determined. As for the suspect, criminal charges are pending and he will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail later this evening