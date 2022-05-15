TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect of a string of crashes involving multiple vehicles is facing numerous charges after attempting to flee the scene of the crime.

Kaleb Evans-Cook, 18, is facing one count of failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, two counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident, and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

On the evening of May 13, police records state that an officer with the West Valley Police Department (WVPD) observed Cook collide with a UTA bus and then flee the scene of the accident.

From there, Cook allegedly collided with a second vehicle just moments later and fled that scene as well.

According to police documents, Cook failed to stop for police lights and sirens and took officer avoidant measures while pursuing through a parking lot, driving through shrubs and over curbs.

The affidavit states that Cook then came to a stop near a business and was taken into custody.

Cook allegedly had open containers of alcohol inside his vehicle and showed signs of impairment.

At this time, results of Cook’s blood draw are pending while he is booked in the Salt Lake County Jail.