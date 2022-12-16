BALLARD, Utah (ABC4) — An officer narrowly escaped death when a man at a motel in Ballard fired multiple rounds at law enforcement and struck him in his bulletproof vest on Friday, Dec. 16, according to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 3:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a motel in Ballard after receiving a report of a fight. They requested assistance from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Police when they were on their way.
Upon arrival, officers encountered a man in the room where the disturbance was reported. He allegedly fired multiple rounds at law enforcement officers, and one of the bullets hit a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer in his ballistic vest.
Officers returned fire and struck the man, who later died at a local hospital. The officer who was shot was treated at a hospital and has since been released.
The Utah State Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating the case.
No further information is available at the moment.