ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The suspect of a stabbing incident that left one man severely injured at a St. George car wash has been sentenced for his crime.

Adam Faraci pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault as well as three misdemeanor charges relating to weapons and drugs last month. Faraci has been issued a suspended sentence of one to 15 years in prison, 240 days in jail with credit for 142 days, and three years of probation.

Faraci’s crimes date back to Dec. 28 of 2021 when St. George police responded to Quick Quack Car Wash and found a man bleeding from his chest. The victim was immediately taken to St. George Hospital.

Police reported two suspects who were described as transient men, one who had a warrant out for littering.

Following the incident, Faraci was booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility while the other suspect was not arrested.