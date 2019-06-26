Suspect remains at large two years after the murders of three Utah women

OGDEN (ABC4 News) – More than two years after the murders of Nadja Medley and her 14-year-old daughter Payton, a photo remains on Nadja’s Facebook page showing them smiling at a baseball game on either side of the man suspected of killing them.

Other pictures show Nadja and Payton with Gerald “Mike” Bullinger at a picnic, attending a concert, at the fair and at the rodeo. It’s obvious that Gerald and Nadja were romantically involved and in a post from March 29th, 2016 she’s “feeling excited” that he asked her and Payton to move to Idaho with him.

But Bullinger was apparently living a double life, still married to his wife Cheryl Baker, a longtime school teacher who still lived at their house in Ogden. On June 19th, 2017 her body was found along with Nadja’s and Payton’s in a shed on Bullinger’s property in Caldwell, Idaho. Each had a single gunshot wound.

Baker’s coworkers at GreenWood Charter School in Harrisville held a vigil and planted a maple tree in her honor.

“She was truly generous,” fellow GreenWood teacher Henry DeMars said. “She touched so many people.”

Bullinger, a pilot for Classic Aviation Services in Ogden, was later recorded on store surveillance cameras in the area of Swan Valley, Idaho and on July 12th, 2017 his Ford Focus was found abandoned in a remote area of the Bridger Teton National Forest near Moran, Wyoming.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue says Bullinger likely committed suicide but his body has never been located.

“Is there a chance that Mr. Bullinger left that car and then deliberately was able to get access to get out of the area, perhaps out of the country?” Sheriff Donahue asked rhetorically. “All of those possibilities are open. They truly are.”

Investigators say that until they find Bullinger…or his body this case, like Nadja’s Facebook page, will remain open.

