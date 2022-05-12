SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The suspect of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on May 3 has been charged.

Jack Archibald, 53, of West Valley City is facing seven charges following his arrest. His offenses include two counts of criminal automobile homicide, one county of driving under the influence, one count of failure to stop at an accident involving serious injury, one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, one count of failure to operate a vehicle on the right side of the roadway, and one county of driving on the sidewalk.

The initial investigation of Archibald’s crimes dates back to May 3 when police received information about a crash involving a vehicle and two people near 900 East 1700 South.

“During the investigation detectives learned Archibald was driving a vehicle, while impaired, east on 1700 South near 900 East when he swerved through oncoming traffic lanes and onto the sidewalk, striking 23-year-old Libbie Isabel Allan and her daughter,” a press release from SLCPD states.

Allan died while being transported to the hospital.