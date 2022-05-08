NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The suspect of a bow and arrow shooting that took place on May 8 has committed suicide.

Officers with the North Ogden Police Department (NOPD) were dispatched at midnight on reports of a man who was shot with a bow and arrow.

According to police records, the suspect left the area but was later located in an area of Southeast Box Elder County on a gravel road. The suspect allegedly barricaded himself in his vehicle.

Box Elder SWAT responded to the incident and after several hours it was determined that the suspect had committed suicide.

It has been reported that the victim should made a full recovery.