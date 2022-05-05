RICH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was successfully taken into custody following a police pursuit that required SWAT responders on the evening of May 4.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Petr A. Litvinko.

Utah’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported that a charcoal gray Mercedes van with Nevada plates was called in for erratic driving and flashing lights at 9:08 p.m. on U.S. 89/91 near Wellsville.

Litvinko allegedly continued driving erratically and flashing his lights. Troopers located Litvinko on U.S. 91 near Smithfield and attempted to stop him. According to police records, Litvinko failed to yield and continued northbound. The trooper did not pursue but continued to follow Litvinko at a distance.

Authorities allegedly noticed Litvinko making a U-turn at the south end of Richmond to come back southbound. Troopers tnitiated a traffic stop, but Litvinko allegedly fled southbound again. Litvinko then allegedly made another U-turn and continued to drive erratically for a while at lower speeds.

Once Litvinko reached Smithfield again, police records say troopers terminated the pursuit. Troopers, along with some local units kept eyes on Litvinko’s vehicle as it continued southbound into Logan. Litvinko allegedly ran every red light he approached. Responding officers lost sight of Litvinko’s vehicle for some time.

As stated by the DPS, a citizen motorist spotted and called in Litvinko’s vehicle for driving recklessly northbound into Logan Canyon. Rich County deputies then set up tire spikes near the county lines.

A trooper was able to catch up to Litvinko and successfully spike his b though he continued to flee.

The trooper then made a successful pit near milepost 494 and stopped. The vehicle was in a “bad spot” and Litvinko allegedly refused to comply with officers’ commands.

Both directions of travel were closed off to deal with the incident. According to police records, SWAT responded to the scene and deployed gas.

Litvinko was finally taken into custody at 2:45 a.m.