UPDATE: Suspect hospitalized in Ogden officer-involved shooting

MONDAY 11/1/21 6:20 p.m.

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police have provided an update on an officer-involved shooting in Ogden that left a man hospitalized on Monday.

The Ogden Police Department responded to a “weapons disturbance” in the 200 block of 26th street around 4 p.m.

“During that disturbance, which did involve a weapon, the officer was put in a situation where they had to fire their firearm,” says Eric Young, Chief of the Ogden Police Department. “They discharged their weapon at what appears to be four times and the suspect was stuck approximately two times

The suspect has been transported to a local hospital, where at that time, he was still conscious and breathing, police say. His current condition remains unknown. Police believe the incident was a result of a fight involving a knife. The fight took place on a public sidewalk between a man and a woman. Further identifying details have not been released at this time.

Young says the police officer involved has been placed on administrative leave until a full investigation has been conducted. Young also says the investigation will be turned over to the Critical Incident Investigation Team from the Weber County Attorney’s Office.

A press conference has been scheduled for Tuesday where more details will be released regarding the incident.

Original Story: Suspect injured in Ogden officer-involved shooting

