Suspect in Taylorsville shooting of two women said he feared being run over

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The suspect who shot two 18-year-old women on Sunday said he feared being run over just prior to shooting at the car, striking both the driver and her passenger.

The incident unfolded as officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the area of 3739 Baneberry Way around 1 a.m.

Shortly after that, two shooting victims were located inside their car at a McDonald’s on 3900 West and 5400 South. Both victims were transported to the hospital. One received an injury to her arm and the other victim was shot in the back and is believed to be paralyzed.

Faalae So’o, 37, a concealed weapon carrier, remained on scene and told police he was out front of a friend’s house when two cars sped into the complex. The vehicles stopped by a tan vehicle and he heard a conversation about if they were at the right car. So’o said he then heard a loud boom and thought it was gunfire so he approached the group as they were damaging the car with bricks and a tire iron, documents state.

Faalae So’o

So’o had a concealed firearm holstered in his pants that he presented to the group damaging the car. Those individuals got back into their vehicles and started to drive away.

So’o said the vehicles drove, stopped, drove, and then stopped again and the brake lights were on so he was worried they may back up. So’o said he aimed at the tires/back of the car and fired his gun.

Police found eight shell casings on scene.

Sgt. Melody Gray said the individuals involved in the vandalism of the car could also be facing charges but the entire incident is still under investigation.

So’o was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on one first-degree felony discharge of a firearm, one second-degree felony aggravated assault and seven counts of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm. He has since bailed out on a $50,000 bond.

A background check for So’o shows he has no criminal history in Utah.