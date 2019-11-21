Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash in American Fork turns himself in

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – The American Fork Police Department says they have located the vehicle and driver involved in the deadly hit and run crash from Monday.

Darrell Day, 37, of American Fork, was located at 280 East Main Street in American Fork at 8 p.m., according to detectives.

Detectives say they were able to find the suspect through tips and canvassing through surveillance footage.

One of the individuals that detectives spoke to reportedly called Day and asked him to contact the police. Police said Day turned himself in a short time after.

Detectives say Day admitted to police that he knew he struck a person, but he feared going to jail, so he fled the scene.

Investigators say they have no evidence that suggests Day was distracted or impaired at the time of the crash.

Day has since been interviewed and detectives say he was booked into the Utah County jail on one count of failing to stop at an accident involving a death.

