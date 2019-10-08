Suspect in custody after shooting at Layton Hills Mall

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A shooting was reported at Layton Hills Mall on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the “suspect who was shot is in custody,” and there is “no additional threat” to the public at this time.
Police did not give any more information about what happened.
ABC4 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
