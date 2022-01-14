Suspect in cold case homicide of 22-month-old child, formally charged

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – In October of 2016, police responded to reports of a non-responsive 22-month-old baby in Roy.

Now, years later, an arrest and charges have been made in the death of Genesis McCall.

The ex boyfriend of Genesis’ mother has been charged in the brutal beating that took place on Oct. 16, 2016.

Jordan Sasaki, 27, is charged with aggravated murder and obstruction of justice.

Police say Sasaki has confessed to multiple women that he is the person responsible for the brutal beating that led to the death of 22-month-old Genesis.

In April of 2020, the ex-wife of Sasaki told police that he had confessed to killing Genesis. The ex-wife also told police that Sasaki told her he was wearing bloody shorts but shortly after the arrival of law enforcement, he realized his shorts were bloody and changed his clothes, charging documents show.

Police reviewed the body cam footage from that day and were able to confirm a previously unknown fact. Shortly after, two more girlfriends of Sasaki reached out to police confessing that Sasaki admitted to killing Genesis.

Sasaki has made several statements to all three women saying if “police try to make contact with him, he will shoot it out with police,” charging documents show.

At the time of Genesis’ death, Sasaki was the only adult caring for the child in the timeframe that her injuries occurred. Sasaki first told detectives that Genesis had “fallen the day before but denied that she had any injury and stated she was normal after the fall”.

An autopsy found that Genesis had multiple blunt force injuries to the head and neck, a blunt force injury to the torso, and other injuries to the extremities. The child’s manner of death was listed as a homicide.