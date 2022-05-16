SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man believed to be involved in a stabbing that left one dead in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has identified the suspect as Kevin Neal, 36.

Neal has been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of murder and obstruction of justice

The victim has been identified as Trevor Bellaccomo, 34. Police say Bellacomo died after sustaining critical injuries from multiple stab wounds.

“This does not appear to be a random attack,” police say.

Police say the deadly incident happened near 1650 South State Street around 9:25 p.m on Saturday, May 14.

Detectives say Neal attacked Bellaccomo “almost immediately after Bellaccomo arrived at an entertainment venue.” Neal allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times before leaving the crime scene.

Officers say the victim walked over to the area of 1650 South State Street to seek help, but lost consciousness and collapsed.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with multiple stab wounds and in critical condition. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

SLCPD says this is the fourth homicide in Salt Lake City in 2022. SLCPD’s Gang Unit along with SWAT team members and patrol units responded to the scene.

No further information on this case is being released as authorities are still actively investigating the incident.