Suspect arrested in connection with Murray homicide

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4)- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of Carlos Jhovany Huerta Garcia.

The homicide occurred on the morning of September 29 in Murray at 4800 South 125 East, a half-mile north of Murray Park.

Murray police say 40-year-old Vanessa Lucia Arnold was on the scene and in the home during the homicide. She told police during the first of two separate interviews that she was home with Garcia upstairs in their bedroom until he went downstairs and was shot by an unknown suspect.

Arnold claimed she did not leave the bedroom for about 24 hours prior to the shooting except once to briefly clean something.

Murray Police obtained video surveillance from a nearby business that showed the back of the property where the homicide occurred.

The video showed Arnold outside while going back and forth from the residence to a camper trailer multiple times with a male for over an hour prior to the shooting.

The male in the video has been positively identified as her son, JA, who was seen on video leaving the scene in a vehicle seconds after the gunshot.

Arnold has been interviewed two more separate times since obtaining this footage and continues to deny JA was ever-present or even that she was outside engaged in any sort of activity possibly related to the homicide.

She continued to deny this despite her other son admitting to detectives that he was there that night and when Arnold was confronted with video evidence.

Murray Police say Arnold did not keep her story straight and knowingly gave wrong information about who else was at the residence, first claiming the male who drove the vehicle was named Ismael and then later calling the person Israel in a separate interview.

Authorities believe Arnold is purposely withholding information on the homicide and is potentially still in contact with the suspect.

Around 1:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to the house when it was reported that a shooting took place there. When officers arrived they found the victim, a man in his 20s, lying on the ground. He was transported but died at the hospital.

Authorities do not believe there is any danger to the public and believe this was an isolated incident.