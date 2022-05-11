SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect connected to a fatal shooting in South Salt Lake has been arrested on Wednesday morning.

The South Salt Lake Police Department has arrested Damian Stafon Coleman, 27, on charges of murder and aggravated robbery.

Police have identified the victim as Romeo Charles Stevens, 27.

Romeo Charles Stevens (Victim)

Police locate person of interest (Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police)

Suspect’s vehicle (Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police)

Officers had been searching for a suspect after the victim was found shot and killed on Monday night. Authorities found the victim’s body with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the road near 2190 South Main Street around 10:14 p.m.

On Tuesday, police obtained the suspect’s vehicle description and were asking for the public’s help to locate the car. Police say the suspect’s vehicle has now been located and seized as evidence.

No further details have been released at this time as the investigation continues.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this case to email nhill@sslc.gov or call (801) 412-3655.