Suspect arrested for stabbing man who tried to stop robbery in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Salt Lake City man was arrested after police said he stabbed another man who was attempting him from robbing, assaulting, a woman in a Salt Lake City parking lot Thursday morning.

Hinegano Taueva, 32, faces first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree felony aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Taueva approached a woman he knew at 109 South 300 East, demanded money from her, and took her purse while chasing her through the parking lot.

The woman told police she feared for her safety as Taueva was chasing her with a knife.

While Taueva was chasing the woman, a man walked up and punched Taueva and a fight started between them. Taueva stabbed the man during the fight and the victim got into a vehicle and drove

away.

Taueva then started to chase the woman through the parking lot while still holding the knife.

She was then able to run and hide behind a vehicle across the street.

Taueva walked away from the area and laid down by an apartment complex until he was contacted by police.

The male victim was located nearby on the ground with potentially life-threatening injuries and transported to the hospital.