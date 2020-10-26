Suspect arrested for setting woman on fire in Murray just released from prison for killing man in 2010

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Moab man suspected in a horrific crime after police say he set a woman on fire in Murray last week, has a very violent past, including the attempted murder of one man and the death of another.

Andrew Todd Curtis is currently behind bars at the Salt Lake County Jail and faces new charges of first-degree felony attempted murder.

According to Murray City Police, they responded to a reported structure fire at Studio 6 on 6600 South and 975 East around 3 a.m on Thursday to find a 34-year-old woman, with burns over 70% of her body, had been intentionally set on fire.

Witnesses told police Curtis, a 44-year-old man from Moab, doused the woman with an unknown accelerant and lit her on fire.

Curtis fled the scene but was apprehended later that afternoon while sitting at a 7-Eleven in Murray.

Police say Curtis and the woman had come to Murray from Idaho Falls after he was informed his vehicle taken by someone he knew was in the area.

Witnesses stated the woman and Curtis were at the hotel arguing and after he left the room, she told the other individuals in the room with them not to let him back in. The woman had reportedly been assaulted by Curtis the previous night and had significant bruising down the left side of her body, documents state.

At one point during the night, the woman went outside for a cigarette and while standing on the landing outside the room a witness looked out the window and noticed the woman was on fire.

Another witness told police Curtis ran up to the woman and threw a cup of clear liquid onto her, spit on her and lit an object in his hand, and set her on fire, according to documents.

Documents state Curtis told them the woman is pregnant with his child, but that has not been confirmed by police. It is not known if she will survive her injuries.

Curtis has a very violent history according to his arresting documents.

Curtis has spent almost the last twenty years in prison. He was arrested for attempted homicide in 2002 after a shooting in a Moab restaurant parking lot but pleaded to a lesser charge of aggravated assault. Curtis served eight years in prison and was placed on parole.

While on parole, Curtis was arrested for attacking a woman and holding a knife to her throat then stabbing a male in the parking lot of a different restaurant several times. The man died from his injuries.

Curtis was convicted of third-degree felony criminal homicide by assault and sent to prison in 2011 and released in April 2020.

Additional background research on Curtis shows he was charged in August with assault and threat of violence and disorderly conduct in May.

