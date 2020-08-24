Suspect arrested for murder in shooting death of Salt Lake City man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) A 26-year-old male was arrested after a man was shot and killed in Salt Lake City Saturday morning.

Payton Lee Akridge was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one count first-degree murder Saturday night.

Police were dispatched just before 11 a.m. to 55 North 800 West in Salt Lake City where they located a man with several gunshot wounds to his upper torso on the sidewalk. He was transported to University Medical Center where died.

A witness who heard the shooting observed a vehicle fleeing the area, so he followed him and took a photo of the license plate.



Video surveillance shows the car, a silver Honda Odyssey, park along the curb of 800 West. The driver then got out of the vehicle and approached a group of individuals. The man then gets back into his car, makes a u-turn heading northbound on 800 West, make another u-turn at 800 West and North Temple. The driver pulls up to the same spot where he was and the victim approaches the passenger front door of the van.

The video shows the driver immediately fire several rounds at the victim, who then tried to run away but collapsed a short time later near the sidewalk from his injuries.

The driver of the van, identified as Akridge, then drove away.

Police put out an attempt to locate to other patrol officers and the vehicle was found at the Ramada Inn at 1659 West North Temple in the south parking lot unoccupied.

Patrol Officers came in contact with the registered owner who said Akridge was driving the van and they went to the area looking for heroin.

The woman said she got in the back seat and laid down and Akridge got back in the car, drove away and turned around. When they pulled back up she heard gunshots. She said she immediately sat up in the van and asked what happened and Akridge told her “he said I was a punk”.

After the shooting, they drove to Draper and picked up heroin and then returned back to the Ramada. While they were in the room, police showed up and Akridge fled on foot.



Akridge was located around 7 p.m. in the area of 100 South 600 West.

During an interview with police, Akridge said he and the woman are heroin addicts and no one else has access to the van. He then requested an attorney.

Akridge has a long criminal history including charges of use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, interfering with an arrest, spitting on a police officer, assault on an officer, drug possession, criminal mischief, trespassing, damaging jails, and felony aggravated robbery. He was on probation at the time of the shooting.