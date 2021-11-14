Suspect arrested for Midvale wedding shooting was out on bail for a previous shooting

MIDVALE (ABC4)- Guillermo Herrera, the man arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of Oscar Avila on Nov. 6, was out on bail when he shot Avila, according to court documents.

Unified Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at a 7-Eleven on 7200 West 3500 South in Magna in May 2020. Responding officers located the victim of the shooting on the ground at a nearby Ream’s parking lot where they saw he had been shot in the back. The victim was then transported to Intermountain Medical Center.

The clerk at the 7-Eleven told police that two males whom he felt were involved in the shooting left the store a few minutes before it happened. The clerk also handed police two discarded backpacks that were in the store, one belonging to the victim and the other belonging to one of the suspects.

The backpack belonging to the suspect had two boxes of .380 ammunition that matched the same kind of rounds found in the Ream’s parking lot. Police also found a Smith and Wesson .380 Bodyguard handgun that was discarded west of where the shooting took place, along with an extended magazine containing .380 rounds. The suspect whose backpack was at the store was arrested when police found him.

One of the detectives investigating the 7-Eleven shooting found a Facebook page with the name “EBK Gee” belonging to Herrera. EBK is slang for “everybody killa,” which is a common term used by gang members. Detectives were able to connect Herrera and the second suspect.

Herrera’s Facebook and driver’s license photo were compared to the surveillance video from the 7-Eleven. Detectives determined it was Herrera despite the second suspect’s refusal to identify him. Metro Gang Unit identified Herrera as a “Dogtown Sureños affiliate.”

Two days after the shooting, detectives interviewed the victim who said he went to the 7-Eleven and was asked what gang he was with by Herrera and the second suspect. A fight broke out afterward where Herrera pulled a gun out. The victim ran from Herrera when three shots were fired. Two shots missed the victim but one shot got him in the back.

After he was arrested, the second suspect admitted to being at the 7-Eleven to buy chips and for fighting with the victim. He then ran from the scene because he knew the victim was down and did not see the point of staying there. He also admitted to police that he lied several times and that he refused to give up Herrera’s name for the investigation.

Herrera was charged with three counts of discharging a firearm and one count of obstruction of justice.