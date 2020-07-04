Suspect arrested for arson in fire that destroyed vacant Salt Lake City restaurant

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a fire that destroyed a vacant restaurant on Thursday in Salt Lake City.

Benjamin Harris Dillman, 51, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one count first-degree felony arson.

According to Caption Anthony Burton, Salt Lake City Fire Department, they were called at 11:30 a.m. by someone who saw smoke coming from the building. When they arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.

Documents state that witnesses saw Dillman squatting down near a bush located on the north side of the building. When he stood up, there was a small fire started underneath the bush. The bush quickly became engulfed in flames which in turn started the building on fire.

Dillman then left the scene. South Salt Lake Officers later located the man in the Winco parking lot.

Friday night, another structure caught fire in Salt Lake City, causing a 2-alarm response and damage to an adjacent business.