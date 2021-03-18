Surae addresses anti-Asian Hate

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

GTU took the show on the road! Nicea and Deena went live at Dixie Technical College in Southern Utah.

Surae addressed anti-Asian hate. On the heels of the Atlanta spa shootings that killed 8 people and injuring another. 6 of the 8 victims were Asian. Investigators are trying to figure out the motive and if this was an anti-Asian hate crime. It is reported that the shooter has a sex addiction. As more details are coming out, the Asian community is speaking out and denouncing anti-Asian hate. This morning was an honest conversation about the rise in violence against Asians including violence against elderly Asians. There have been roughly 4000 cases of violence against Asians in the last year. Surae expressed how painful it is to hear violence against her culture and people of Asian decent. People have been using the #StopAsianHate on social media.

The hosts also reflected on the one year anniversary of the earthquake.

In hour 2, we talked about loved ones reuniting again in the pandemic. There was a little girl who got emotional after seeing her grandpa and cried after saying good bye.

There is a chicken noodle hack using ramen. Surae cooked it at home. It’s easy as pie!

And it is National Awkward moment day! Brian described an awkward moment while live on TV. A producer yelled in his ear telling him he was on camera and jumped so high because it was so loud in his ear that it even picked up on his microphone.