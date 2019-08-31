Community gathers in support of Utah Latina activist facing deportation

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – Community members gathered outside of an Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office Friday to protest the possible deportation of a well-loved Latina activist.

Protestors gathered in support of Cecilia “Ceci” Figueroa, 55, who organizers said was detained during a routine appointment at the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services office in Utah.

The rallying cry among protestors: “Cecilia belongs in Utah.”

Figueroa serves as a health outreach coordinator at Comunidades Unidas (CU). CU executive director Luis Garza calls Figueroa a “tireless advocate” who has provided health education to the Latinx community and promoted the rights of immigrants since 2013.

Cecilia “Ceci” Figueroa

“I feel really happy to see all the support from our community. We have a lot of immigrants and refugees here in Utah. I think Ceci’s case is really special too because she helps people at Commidades Unidas,” said one of the attendees of the protest. “She helps other people with these types of situations, so to see it happen to her, is really heartbreaking.”

Figueroa’s friends and colleagues say she fears a serious risk of violence if forced to return to her home state of Guerrero, Mexico where her family has been the victims of threats, kidnapping, and murder.

Immigration attorneys believe that Figueroa has a strong case for asylum. Federal law requires that any individual with a fear of returning to their country be offered an interview by the asylum office. If her case is determined to be legitimate, her deportation would be delayed while authorities take a closer look at her situation.

