CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) —Steve, an employee at Chick Fil A in Centerville, reportedly needs support from the community after his brain surgery, according to the owner.

According to a fundraiser by Centerville Chick-Fil-A operator, Kelli Smith, Steve had brain surgery Friday. She said in order to support him, you can donate to his fundraiser.

Steve has worked at Centerville Chick-Fil-A since the day it opened nine years ago.

“Steve has worked for us since the day we opened,” Smith said. “He has loved to serve our guests. He has built some amazing relationships with the guests as well as with his fellow employees.”

Smith said that Steve has had his share of health issues, and including the brain surgery, he needs the support.

“These health issues have taken a toll on him physically, emotionally, and mentally and we would like to show him the support that he deserves.”

If you would like to donate, you can do so at this website. If you are not able to donate, Smith asks that you pass the message along.