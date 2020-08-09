Sunday morning fire rips through Salt Lake City business

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It took several Salt Lake City Firefighter stations about an hour to battle a commercial business fire early Sunday morning on Salt Lake’s west side.

Salt Lake City Fire Department officials say when they were called out to the fire around 1 a.m. at 2945 South and 500 West, they arrived to find large flames and heavy smoke.

Wood pallets, propane tanks and vehicles stored on the property made the fire difficult to fight. Firefighters say the burning propane tanks exploded while they were fighting the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire and estimated damages are unknown.