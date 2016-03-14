Sunday Alcohol Sales in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) You can still buy high powered beer, wine and liquor to take home, even when state liquor stores are closed. Even on Sunday.

A growing number of breweries, distilleries and wineries are opening in Utah. When they are granted a number of different licenses from the State Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, they are then allowed to sell the product they make. They can do so 7 days a week, including Sunday, and their hours may extend way past the closing time of state outlets.

Epic Brewing on State Street in Salt Lake has been doing this for six years. Sunday is their busiest day. Matthew Allred is their communication director. “We have our full range of high point beer. Our cold case typically has 23 varieties of beer. All fresh, they’re all kept cold and they’re available late into the night and on Sundays.”

Epic produces nearly 2 million bottles of beer a year. Ironically it’s high powered beer can only be sold in Utah in bottles. The company ships its draught beer out of state. Epic’s State Street store is open every day of the year except Christmas and New Years Days.

The beer you buy at Epic is different than the beer sold in grocery stores which can’t be more than 4% alcohol by volume. Allred says of Epic’s product, “our strongest beers go up to around 12% alcohol by volume. Some of our weakest beers are around 5%, so everything is much stronger than you would find in a grocery store.”

What about buying bottles of wine to take home when the state stores are closed? Old Town Cellars has just opened on Main Street in Park City. The company blends together several wines to make it’s own brand. Owner Stephen MacKay says he has obtained all the state licenses needed to sell his product to the public.

MacKay says he will be selling his wine from noon to 10pm, 7 days a week. One can only imagine the demand in wine thirsty Park City on Sundays or at night after the state liquor stores close.

As for whiskey sales on Sunday, High West Distillery has been doing that in Park City for several years.