Sundance Summer Film Series back for its 22nd year

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Sundance Summer Film Series is a proud Utah tradition and it’s returning for its 22nd year.

The Sundance Summer Film Series is put on by the Sundance Institute, which is a year round organization with Utah-based programs, such as the Artist Labs and this Summer Film Series.

On Tuesday’s Midday, LaraLee Ownby, the Assistant Director of Utah Community Programs with the Sundance Institute, talked about the film series and what’s new this summer.

The series kicks off Wednesday night, July 3, at the Red Butte Garden Amphitheater with the movie “Get Out,” which premiered as a surprise screening at the 2017 Festival.

For more information about the Sundance Summer Film Series click here.