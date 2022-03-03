UTAH (ABC4) – Two world-renowned ski resorts, Sun Valley and Snowbasin are thrilled to announce the sale of their season passes. The slopes have officially entered into a new partnership with Ikon Pass and The Mountain Collective, beginning in the 2022-23 season. This announcement comes in addition to the release of both resorts’ annual season pass options.

Both Sun Valley and Snowbasin have been recognized in SKI Magazine as two of the top 10 ski resorts in America, with Sun Valley earning the No. 1 spot for two years running and Snowbasin ringing in at No. 8 in 2021. Both mountains are independently owned and operated.

Courtesy of Sun Valley

Courtesy of Sun Valley

Courtesy of Sun Valley

The new pass partnership will grant holders access to the two distinguished resorts for Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective pass holders, while additionally offering new benefits for Sun Valley and Snowbasin pass holders.

“We are thrilled to add these iconic and storied destinations, Sun Valley and Snowbasin, to the Ikon Pass community and expand pass holder options in Utah and the Pacific and Northwest,” said Erik Forsell, Chief Marketing Officer, Alterra Mountain Company. “Members of the Ikon Pass community will have even more ways to play with access to 50 global destinations, new pass options, and added benefits that offer flexibility, and inspire adventure and a commitment to get out there next winter.”

The Ikon Pass gives skiers access to 50 resort destinations spanning over five continents, 10 counties, 15 states, and four Canadian provinces in seven-day intervals. Similarly, the Mountain Collective Pass offers access to 15 mountain resorts across North America for a total of 44 days.

Courtesy of Snowbasin

Courtesy of Snowbasin

Courtesy of Snowbasin

Courtesy of Snowbasin

The following benefits will be made available to pass holders starting with the 2022-23 season:

New Platinum Pass – Sun Valley Challenger Platinum and Snowbasin Premier Platinum:

The New Sun Valley Challenger Platinum and Snowbasin Premier Platinum passes will receive an Ikon Base Pass in addition to all access and benefits of the Challenger and Premier Passes. The Ikon Base Pass offers access to over 40 Alterra Mountain Company Destinations and Partner Resorts that accept the Ikon Pass.

Sun Valley Challenger and Snowbasin Premier Pass Holders:

In addition to all access and benefits of the Challenger and Premier passes, guests with these unrestricted passes will receive 50 percent off day window tickets at all Mountain Collective partner resorts starting the 2022-23 winter season.

Sun Valley and Snowbasin Ski Free this Spring Benefit:

Guests that are new to the 2022-23 Sun Valley Challenger or Sun Valley Challenger Platinum Pass will receive unlimited access to Sun Valley for the remainder of the 2021-22 winter season. All new Snowbasin Pass Holders for the 2022-23 winter season, will receive unlimited access to Snowbasin for the remainder of the 2021-22 winter season. This benefit is ineligible with a payment plan and guests must pay in full.

Ikon Pass:

Ikon Pass holders will receive seven days of unrestricted access at both Sun Valley and Snowbasin and 10 Friends & Family discounts of 25 percent off day window tickets at both resorts.

Ikon Base Plus Pass:

Ikon Base Plus Pass holders will receive five days with holiday restricted access at both Sun Valley and Snowbasin and 8 Friends& Family discounts of 25 percent off day window tickets at both resorts.

Ikon Base Pass:

Ikon Base Pass will not receive access to Sun Valley or Snowbasin.

Mountain Collective Pass:

Mountain Collective Pass Holders will receive two days of unrestricted access at both Sun Valley and Snowbasin and an additional 50 percent off day window tickets for pass holders after using their two days.

“We are excited to start a new partnership program for the 2022-23 season,” said Bruce Fery, CEO of Grand America Hotels & Resorts, parent company of Sun Valley and Snowbasin. “As we continue our legacy as two premier independently owned and operated US ski resorts, we look forward to welcoming Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective Pass Holders and providing the legendary experience for which Sun Valley and Snowbasin are known.”