Summit County red flag warning in place through Monday

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with Summit County are warning residents of a Red Flag Warning in place.

The warning has been called due to wind and low relative humidity, Summit County officials say. Southerly winds will remain strong, winds will combine with a very warm and dry air mass to produce Red Flag conditions where fuels are critically dry.

RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MONDAY (5/18/) FOR WIND & LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER.



Southerly winds will remain strong. These winds will combine with a very warm and dry airmass to produce Red Flag conditions where fuels are critically dry. pic.twitter.com/lKEWcXTQRR — Summit County, Utah (@SummitCountyUT) May 18, 2020

The warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. Monday, May, 18.

