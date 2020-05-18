Summit County red flag warning in place through Monday

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with Summit County are warning residents of a Red Flag Warning in place.

The warning has been called due to wind and low relative humidity, Summit County officials say. Southerly winds will remain strong, winds will combine with a very warm and dry air mass to produce Red Flag conditions where fuels are critically dry.

The warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. Monday, May, 18.

