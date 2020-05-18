Summit County red flag warning in place through Monday

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with Summit County are warning residents of a Red Flag Warning in place.
The warning has been called due to wind and low relative humidity, Summit County officials say. Southerly winds will remain strong, winds will combine with a very warm and dry air mass to produce Red Flag conditions where fuels are critically dry.
Related: It’s time to make your home fire preparations
The warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. Monday, May, 18.
What others are clicking on:
- Priest draws squirt gun in fight against coronavirus
- Return to Racing: Watch the post-race show after NASCAR returns to racing in Darlington, South Carolina
- The tasty shakes at Iceberg Drive Inn
- Mrs International Robin Towle
- How Pizza Pie Cafe has safely changed the buffet experience