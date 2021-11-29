Summit County fatal crash results in large drug bust

The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 56-year-old man has died from his injuries after being hit by a car in Summit County on Saturday.

A separate investigation has also led to a large drug bust involving one of the cars in the accident.

Shortly after 9 a.m., on Saturday, a BMW crashed into another car at the intersection of SR-224 and Ute Boulevard. After the crash, the BMW went over a raised divider and ended up hitting a man who was standing nearby.

Troopers are still investigating whether the BMW ran the light at the intersection.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries Monday morning. Police have not released the victim’s name yet.

After hitting the pedestrian, the BMW continued onto oncoming traffic, hitting a third vehicle—a white Hyundai Tucson, arrest documents show.

During this crash investigation, police learned that the driver of the Hyundai Tucson, fled the scene before law enforcement showed up to the crash.

While investigating this third vehicle, approximately 208 pounds of marijuana were located in the SUV, which law enforcement said was driven by 48-year-old Darrell Chris Gutierrez.

On Sunday, Gutierrez contacted the company that had towed the Hyundai and showed up at the tow yard with another vehicle and another man who both opened the Hyundai. The two asked the towing company where everything was, according to arresting documents.

Utah Highway Patrol units arrived shortly after and detained both Gutierrez and the man that was with him. Officials were able to identify Gutierrez as the driver of the Hyundai because his name was located on the rental agreement that was left in the Hyundai.

Gutierrez told officers that his chest hurt from the airbags going off during the crash, arresting documents show. He was arrested and booked into Summit County Jail for failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving serious injury, drug possession with intent to distribute, and possessing 100 pounds of marijuana or greater.

The Department of Public Safety says the investigation is still ongoing.