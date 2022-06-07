SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! High pressure will start to take charge of our weather for the rest of the workweek. That will result in dry skies and warming temperatures.

As for Tuesday, we’ll see daytime highs like what we had on Monday, just a couple of degrees warmer in most spots. This will mean northern Utah mainly sees 70s and 80s with 80s and 90s down south. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and it will be breezy at times statewide. With the building heat and dry conditions, it’s important to remember the ongoing fire risk down in southern Utah. Avoid burning!

The warmup will really begin to ramp up starting on Wednesday. We’ll see highs along the Wasatch Front climb into the upper 80s with maybe a few spots getting to 90. Down south, Cedar City will approach 90 degrees on Wednesday and down in St. George the daytime high is likely to clear the century mark coming in at 102! Speaking of St. George the stretch between Wednesday and Sunday, highs each day are expected to be over 100 with Saturday likely being the hottest with a high that could climb to if not a little above 105! Along the Wasatch Front, the highs will go from the low and mid 90s Thursday and Friday to possibly upper 90s by Saturday. Even Park City could see the daytime highs climb into the mid 80s by Saturday.

Models are indicating that the high pressure will begin to ease going into Sunday. This will potentially open the door to a cold front arriving between Sunday into Monday. At this point, it looks like temperatures will come down across the board by Monday while there could be a shot of seeing some wet weather Sunday into Monday as well as the cold front moves through. Being more than a few days away it’s just something to keep an eye on for now.

The takeaway? After a close to seasonal Tuesday, we’re in for a summer feeling for the second half of the workweek.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!