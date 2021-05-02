Sugar House welcomes newly remodeled Sprague Library, Mayor cuts ribbon

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Communities are gathering in celebration after public leaders welcome in a newly remodeled city library, Saturday.

On May 1, Mayor Erin Mendenhall grabbed her scissors and cut the ribbon for the newly remodeled Sprague Branch library.

Located near 2131 South and 1100 East, the remodel has been a centerpiece of the Sugar House community since its opening in 1928.

According to officials, the remodel was necessary since a devastating flood left the building badly damaged back in 2017. Following the flood, the City Library and its architectural partners, ArchNexus and Margaret Sullivan Studio, then used this opportunity to reimagine the branch.

“The remodel maintains Sprague’s historic charm while meeting the modern needs of the community. Inside, patrons will find a bright, colorful, and welcoming space, with updates that

complement the building’s vintage style,” shares the Salt Lake City Public Library.

Following the flood in 2017, community partners began the 4.5 million dollar remodel in April 2019.

According to the Salt Lake City Public Library, the Sprague Branch opens to the public on May 3, at 11 am. Officials share that this will be the first time the public will be able to return inside and see the stunning transformation since the beginning of its revamp.