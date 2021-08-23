What motivates you? Jeremiah “The Bull” Evans on Utah Success Stories

(DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH SUCCESS STORIES – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) What motivates you? I recently met Jeremiah Evans. He told me a story about his nickname “The Bull.”

We sat down and did an extended Jessop’s Journal interview that you can see by CLICKING HERE. This is a about 2 minute preview of that interview.

Come to find out that Jeremiah’s original nickname was “The Fat Bull.” Kids are cruel. We went on to tell me about a life lesson learned from his father that taught him about standing up for yourself and others around you. That life lesson changed him and his nickname forever.

His family has a tradition of sports. Jeremiah told me; “My grandfather coached at BYU for 25 years. He was defensive coordinator for Lavell Edwards. His name is Ken Schmidt. Then my dad played football at BYU he was there about the time Ty Detmer was there. I ended up playing football and BYU. Unfortunately I wasn’t very good, so I got cut after two years.”

Jeremiah has a good attitude of making lemonade out of lemons. He continued; “I was on the team for a second. Wasn’t very good. Dreams were destroyed. But yeah, BYU football has been big in our family.”

So what kind of dreams is Jeremiah chasing now? He put it this way; “Right now I’m chasing a dream of trying to make a difference in the world with young entrepreneurs. Trying to help them make more money. Really the biggest problem that I feel that every young individual face when they go out there is how do I make more money? That’s something that I’ve learned to do myself and I want to show others how to do the same thing.”

That family legacy of coaching has rubbed off Jeremiah. He’s chasing a dream with his business Alpha Influence.

“You can pick whatever industry you want. You are successful in your industry right. You can be successful in marketing. You can be successful in sales. You can be successful in fintech. The secret is being able to provide value. The world will always pay you what it thinks you are worth. If you provide that kind of value, you are going to get paid accordingly. So what I teach young entrepreneurs is how to develop a skillset that makes you valuable.”

Jeremiah reminded me of motivational speaker Tony Robbins as he got passionate and said, “You as an individual yourself, the dedication that you put into your skill set has not made you more money and that is the same for anybody. Everyone has all these kinds of things they want to do. But how do you home in your skill set? How do you hone in your focus and provide value to the world? That’s the biggest secret right there.”

I decided to put Jeremiah to test and asked him to give me three specific strategies that he teaches.

“When you own land in this country, when you invest in real estate literally everything is structured to benefit that person. Tax benefits. Long term equity. Cash flow. Real estate is number one.”

What was Jeremiah’s Wealth Tip #2? His reply; “Own businesses. Start businesses. Don’t fool around with day trading. Own businesses. Something that is long term and provide value to the workforce.”

“Number three is actually the best kept secret of the wealthy. Life insurance. DOUG: What do you mean? I’ve got life insurance. Are you saying buying or selling it? JEREMIAH – both actually. The reaction you just did is everyone’s reaction. Because it’s always, what are you talking about. Life insurance.”

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

