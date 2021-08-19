What is “Topping Out”? Find out on Utah Success Stories

(DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH SUCCESS STORIES – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) I’ve learned a new phrase – “Topping Out”. It’s not “tapping out” like in wrestling. It’s not “topping off” like what you do to your gas tank.

“Topping Out” is a construction term that includes a ceremony in which the community get to make their own special mark on a high rise building before hoisting the final steel beam into place. Today’s ceremony was held in the heart of downtown Provo, Utah at a building called “Freedom Commons”.

Collier’s International’s Utah Chairman, Brandon Fugal penned his signature on the beam and invited me to join in. Other dignitaries on hand to make their mark included former Utah Governor Gary Herbert; Provo’s first female Mayor Michelle Kaufusi as well as the owner/investor/developer of the builder “PEG” CEO Cameron Gunter.

It was interesting in chatting with Mayor Kaufusi that it has been twelve years since Class A building space had been added to the Provo skyline.

When asked why PEG decided on building in Provo, CEO Cameron Gunter said; “Provo is a growing hotspot for innovative businesses. You look at highly successful companies like Nu Skin, Qualtrics, Novell, and so many others that have chosen to locate their headquarters here, and it makes sense why”

Brandon added; “Located in the Central Business District of Utah County, Freedom Commons is changing the skyline forever with its striking 6 story Class A buildings. No other project offers companies the high-profile signage opportunity, identity, and quality delivered at Freedom Commons.”

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

