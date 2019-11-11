Veterans helping veterans – A Utah Success Story

(ABC4 NEWS – EPHRAIM, UT) Veterans Day is a day that has been set aside to remember and honor the men and woman that have served our country. In this episode of Utah Success Stories, I get to tell a story about veterans helping veterans.

In the shadow of the Sand Pitch Mountains, down the road from Snow College is a healthcare provider that loves to get to know people.

I visited with Utah National Guard Major Colton C. Douglas, DMD, Douglas Dentistry. He told me; “I deal with a whole range of people. Tiny little children, I’m dealing with elderly patients and anything in between.”

Dr. Colton Douglas and his wife, Melanie, are from Richfield. When it came time to choose where to open his dental practice years ago, the rural community of Ephraim was a perfect fit.

Dr. Douglas explained; “Many people have to travel to the city to get health care or dental care. Dentists in rural areas so they don’t have to travel as far. It provides dental care to patients close to home.”

What you may not know about Dr. Douglas is that he is a veteran that went to basic training right after that fateful day of 9-11 and still serves in the Utah National Guard. Dr. Douglas is also a participating dentist in a special non-profit called “New Smiles for Veterans.”

“It’s important that we can get these veterans that may not access to care, or the VA Hospital might be a way aways that we can get them in and take care of their basic needs;” he said.

One of those rural veterans lives up the road in Chester, Sergeant David F Simmons, United State Marine Corp Retired. Simmons was getting his annual checkup. It was clear that both of these veterans shared a bond.

In addition to his private practice, Dr. Douglas currently serves as the State Dental Officer at Medical Command of the Utah Army National Guard.

Dr. Douglas got emotional as we talked about being able to serve his brothers and sisters in arms. “I love being a dentist. I love being in the military. When you are in the military there is a special bond that you have with, for me especially those soldiers that have served before me.”

