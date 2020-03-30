Utah Success Stories: There’s a line at Utah’s Own Distillery, but it’s for hand sanitizer

You know life is interesting when there is a line at a distillery, but they aren’t buying vodka.

I visited with people in line (while social distancing, of course) to find out why they were there. One person replied; “We need to make sure we keep the hands clean.”

In today’s world, it’s clear that everyone needs to do their part to control the spread of infection. One of the most important prevention methods is hand washing and if you aren’t near water, hand sanitizer. If you can find it, that is.

Another person in live was wearing scrubs and said; “I work with patients in their home and I need to be sanitized.”

To help solve the problem of shortages, the folks at Ogden’s Own Distillery, the maker of Five Wives Vodka, were granted a federal industrial license to produce sanitizer.

I rolled up my sleeves to help and chatted with CEO, Steve Conlin.

My first question was “How did you come up with the recipe for this sanitizer?” Steve said, “The recipe is federally mandated by the FDA. So we followed their instructions basically. We use a blend of 80 percent ethanol, hydrogen peroxide, glycerin and water, purified water.” Translation: Don’t even think about trying to drink this sanitizer!!

I was amazed to hear that they had temporarily stopped bottling vodka to focus on making hand sanitizer. Steve explained; “This is all we have been doing. We

have order to fill with the State for Five Wives Vodka. So we may possibly go to two shifts to make things happen.”

Ogden’s Own Distillery is known for fancy packaging. I noticed they had altered the dresses on the Five Wives label. What’s the Easter egg on this label? Steve said with a smile; “It’s pretty obvious. We’ve got the 5 Wives in French maid outfits. They’ve come to clean.”

The list of people that they are helping is pretty impressive. They are filling orders for the public at their store. They delivered to a newborn intensive care unit at a major hospital in the area. South Ogden police. Hooper city. Doctors, nurses, etc.

It is interesting to note that Five Wives sanitizer comes as a spray/mist. As Steve put it; “We use the spray because it goes a long way. 2 squirts and it covers and coats.”

Nobody knows how long the current situation will last. In the meantime, Five Wives Sanitizer is being produced as fast as they can. Steve put it this way; “The problem is not getting rid of product. It’s how fast we can get it made and bottled and if the supply chain is going to allow us to keep that going at a steady rate.”

With another Utah Success Story, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

This article contains sponsored content.