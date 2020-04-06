Utah-based Spectrum Solutions saliva collection device used in new COVID-19 testing

(ABC4 NEWS – DRAPER, UT) Currently COVID19 tests are being done with the use of a long swab known as a nasal phalangeal swab. The swab goes up into the nasal cavity and into the sinuses. One of the problems getting more people tested is a shortage of those swabs.

It was just announced that researchers from RUCDR Infinite Biologics have successfully validated saliva as being a viable bio sample source for COVID-19.

Utah-based Spectrum Solutions was the sole saliva collection device used in that study.

Chief Operating Officer, Bill Phillips explains; “We had to do comparable studies to the swab. We collected over 75 samples of swab and saliva devices with people that do and do not have COVID 19.” I asked Bill what the results were. He quickly replied; “100 percent comparable.”

You may have seen or even used their DNA tests they make for companies like Ancestry.com. Their patented collection system works the same for collecting saliva for COVID19 testing.

Bill walked me through the steps as my videographer, Ed, taped me doing the easy procedure; “The patient spits into the tube. Then pulls the funnel off. Puts the cap on. Twists the cap to close and the fluid transfers from the cap into the saliva.”

The fact that the test is self-administered, helps protect health care workers from exposure to COVID19. It doesn’t hurt that the person getting tested doesn’t have to go out and get exposed either. The biggest news is that Spectrum Solutions is already making saliva collection kits now.

Not including weekends, the company can produce 1 million kits a month.

How do people get this saliva test? Phillips stated; “Let’s be clear. This is not a direct to consumer test. This a doctor ordered test that you can self-administer. A swab version you cannot self-administer.”

What could the saliva test be used for other than the COVID19 testing? Spectrum Solutions are submitting to the FDA for the use of their saliva collection system in any kind of diagnosis. Phillips gave a couple of examples; “Cancer related, gastro intestinal issue and things of that nature.”

