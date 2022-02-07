Tiki Party Time at Dented Brick Distillery – Utah Success Stories

(DOUG JESSOP – DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH SUCCESS STORIES) What does a coconut, mango, pineapple, and passion fruit have to do with a disco ball? Keep watching to find out.

We’re at Dented Brick Distillery, home of the artesian well used by pioneer distiller Hugh Moon starting way back in 1853. They make a unique product called Disco Nut Coconut Rum.

Managing Partner of Dented Brick, Marc Christensen told me; “As we thought about doing this with the Pride Center and doing the disco and bringing back the 70’s as a fund raiser we found this edible glitter.”

The response to Dented Brick’s glittery coconut rum concoction was awesome, especially at tiki bars, thus the leis from Orchid Dynasty.

Dented Brick is celebrating their success by creating more new flavors – all with real juice…nothing artificial. the original coconut. Mango. Pineapple. And whatever this is… ah, Passion Fruit.

Here’s a recipe for what Dented Brick’s mixologist, Renee’ called “Glitter Brick Spritzer”:

*1 1/2 ounces of Dented Brick Pineapple + 3 dashes of Orange Bitters + top it with Sparkling Wine or Champagne + Garnish with an Orange twist.

I did get to ask if it was “Shaken or Stirred” ,,,

With another Utah Success Story, and the people that put passion fruit in your party, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

