This Utah company has the code to track COVID19 testing”

(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) We’ve all heard that tell-tale beep of a bar code being scanned. What exacting is a bar code? A bar code is a graphical representation of a bunch of information compacted into a small space.

What you might not know is the important role Utah-based CODE CORPORATION is playing in the COVID19 pandemic. C.E.O. Kent Hansen explained; “Most countries and hospitals are setting up extensions to their hospitals and triage centers and they are using our scanners to identify those patients and the samples that are being taken.”

How does it work? Hansen continued; “We are using the scanners to identify the patients, to identify the sample. And once that sample is taken it goes back to a lab. Where again you track that sample using a bar code. Our barcode scanners are being used through that whole process. Not just here in Utah, but across the world right now.”

According to Code Corporation’s Jana Buck, they built their first scanner in 2001;

“Our original barcode scanner was to read magazines. Since then we have evolved into a much larger variety of barcode scanners.”

They’ve come a long way as both a hardware and software company. Buck told me; “We really wanted to focus on the medical environment, so you’ll see that we started to move towards a variety of scanners that would fit into nurse’s hands. Form, fit and function started to change so they were ergonomically comfortable for people to use.”

How does scanning equipment hold up to all that heavy-duty cleaning in a hospital? Code Corporation developed a special patented plastic, called CodeShield, that stands up to the disinfectants and harsh chemicals that are used.

They are also the company that started something called “mobile soft scanning.”

It’s when companies and people can use their actual cell phones to do bar code reading.

It’s amazing to see a Utah company making a difference worldwide. Hansen told me with a smile; “We have over a million scanners that we have shipped out to the marketplace.” That’s a lot of scanners. All from this little company in Utah.

Scanning the world with another Utah success story, and Code Corporation, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News

To see more Utah Success Stories or to nominate a company for Doug to profile go to www.abc4.com/Success.

Doug is also posting content daily on social media at www.Facebook.com/dougjessopnews, www.Instagram.com/dougjessopnews and www.Twitter.com/dougjessopnews