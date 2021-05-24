The secret to better gas mileage while increasing engine power.

(DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH SUCCESS STORIES – ABC4 NEWS – Salt Lake City, Utah) With fuel prices going up and air quality going down, motorists across the country are looking for ways to help their pocketbook as well as the environment.

Your engine needs four things: Air, Fuel, Spark, and Combustion.

Mechanical Engineer Phil Rawlings has been working with high performance engines for over a decade. He told me; “You have to have that right mixture of fuel and air. If you do it right you can actually gain performance and gas mileage at the same time.”

Utah inventor, Dan Whittington has figured out the elusive combination of performance and fuel economy with his computer controlled powered air intake called VenomAire.

Dan is obviously passionate about his product; “The thing I love about this product is that there is no downside. You improve emissions, increase gas mileage, and improve performance.”

The off-road community has been using Dan’s product for years.

Jeff Melvin is one of his repeat customers. As the owner of a HVAC company Jeff knows a couple things about air flow. He lifted the hood of this Jeep and said, “Done it three times. It gives you more gas mileage and it give you a little more horsepower, thirty percent. anytime you can get more cool air into your intake.”

What people might not know is that everyone from soccer moms to luxury transportation services are now using the product to increase power while helping the environment by using less fuel.

People towing boats and trailers are also joining in. That little bit of extra horsepower and torque can be lifesaving. Conrad Grams had a close encounter with a moose that totaled his Airstream.

Conrad showed me some pictures of a nasty accident that barely missed his vehicle. He explained; “The moose was heading right for the window where my girlfriend was, I didn’t want it to hit. Having that extra bit of power that that VenomAire gave me, gave me just enough to get out of the way of the moose. It was that close.”

What is Dan Whittington’s dream goal? He smiled and told me; “I would love to see some manufacturers take ahold of this product and help kind of save the planet.”

Sounds like a good dream to me.

