The right way to wash your nose with Dr. Lon Jones

(DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH SUCCESS STORIES – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Did you know that there is a right way to clean your nose? Think “insert in your nose and look at your toes.”

In this episode of Utah Success Stories I took some highlights from my over twenty minute Jessop's Journal interview with Dr. Lon Jones.

I get to interview some very interesting people and find out their “backstory.” Part of the reason I wanted to interview Dr. Jones is because he isn’t just a doctor. He’s also an inventor. He created a product still used today. A special kind of nasal hygiene spray.

Dr. Jones told me about his granddaughter who was getting recurring ear infections. One of his major concerns was his observation that if you can’t hear well at a young age, it can create problems developing language. Because of his granddaughter’s recurring health issues, he began working on a nasal spray using Xylitol, a plant-based sugar that had been shown to reduce bacterial adhesion.

“I gave it to my granddaughter; her ear infections went away. That’s pretty good. Son says, you ought to patent this. I got a patent on the nasal use of Xylitol. I started in using it in more cases.”

Over Twenty years later, his son, Nate Jones is CEO of a company, XLEAR in American Fork, Utah that has helped countless people worldwide. Nate told me; “The XLEAR products, spelled X-L-E-A-R are all about the upper airway.”

Dr Jones explained how Xlear works. “What does XLEAR do? XLEAR restores your natural defenses to you natural nasal cleaning mechanism and that cleaning mechanism is based on the cilia, the little, microscopic hairs that sweep out the mucus. So the mucus holds on to all the foreign garbage. The cilia sweep it out. Both of those processes are dependent on the airway surface fluid. And the airway surface fluid is there so the cilia can sweep in the fluid just like seaweed sweeps in the ocean and that fluid provides the water for the mucus which is secreted in very concentrated form. It absorbs up to 200 times its volume to become the mucus that works. So if you have adequate surface fluid your nasal defenses are working optimally”

You wash your hands, you brush your teeth, but have you thought about washing your nose? Dr. Jones demonstrated

“Where this works in your nose is in the very back parts of your nose. So at the same time as you are inserting this in your nose and looking at your toes and you spray make a vigorous sniff. So sniff at the same time that you spray that moves it to the back of your nose where it is effective.”

