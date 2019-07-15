(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Even with the advent of online shopping, there’s nothing quite like being able to see something in person. I took my own advice and stopped into a one-hundred-plus-year-old house that has been transformed into a unique retail space.

When you walk in you will see art on the walls as well as beautiful artful accessories for the home.

Julia Waneka, Head of Communications for Faire, put it this way; “Arte Haus Collectif is a really good example of what the future of retail looks like. You come in the shop. It’s really well curated. It gives you a nice sense of space and this is really why Faire is in business.”

The “Lower 9th and 9th” area in Salt Lake City, Utah is redefining the retail phrase “brick and mortar.” Heidi Jube, Co-Founder/Co-Owner of Arte Haus Collectif got excited as she told me;” We found this beautiful brick that just make our eyes like swell up because it was so beautiful. The cool wood floors that we thought we could paint. We could bring a lot more life to this space.

Part of the “life” of the space is filled with art created by Holly Addi. “In my terminology, art is something that makes you feel. Something that opens up your senses and captivates that something inside of you that says that’s really pretty or that does something for me.”

How do local retailers stay relevant competing against big online players?

What you may not know is that there is a company, call Faire, helping connect vendors and retailers with those unique one-of-a-kind items. Julia explained; “We believe that retail plays a really big part in communities. There’s this really big sense of buying from your neighbors, knowing where you are buying from.”

Holly agreed whole heartedly; “When you can offer those one of a kind items in your home or like a piece of art, it’s the soul in the room. It brings that special something that isn’t everywhere.

What does success look like to Heidi and Holly?

“When people come in and buy stuff, it’s like oh my gosh, you like that. Cool. The sense of satisfaction of what you are creating, what you are selling people are responding to. Which obviously you can’t beat that;” Heidi said.

Holly added; “When you truly look at what you are good at that to me is success. And going to work every day and loving what you do.”

Utah Success Story

This article contains sponsored content.