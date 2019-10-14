Supply Link links you up

(ABC4 NEWS, BOUNTIFUL, UT) Have you been stuck with perfectly good unused toner and ink when you got a new printer? Sean Clark realized that he could buy that product and sell it to people who need it. The company Supply Link was born.

Sean told me; “I’ve had lots of people ask me, how do you do it? How do you make it just selling these onesies, twosies, to people? And really, we gather up these better parts numbers and sell them in large lots to other dealers.”

I asked him how long he has doing this. He replied; “We’ve been doing this for 18 years. There’s 20, 30 times the part numbers that there used to be.”

Here’s a little business in Bountiful, Utah and they go nationwide. What is the secret to their success? According to Sean; “I think the secret to success is finding a niche. Finding a niche that works for you and showing your customers a better way.”

Supply Link believes in thinking big, and then Bigger. Their latest big move is opening a surplus store just down the street from their national headquarters.

Service Manager, Skyler Nelson, showed me around the new Supply Link Warehouse Store.

As we walked in we were greeted by dragon from Dungeons and Dragons. I pointed it out and Skyler said with a grin; “Everything you never knew you needed, Doug.”

As we walked through the aisles of various products, I noticed a number of vacuums from Dyson to Shark. They might have a beat up box, but the prices from these new items are hard to beat at a big box store (how’s that for a fun Dad joke…come on, admit it, you smiled at the turn of phrase).

Skyler pointed to various items at the Supply Link Warehouse Store and told me; “We have electronics, animal supplies, kitchen, home goods, bedding, housewares, automotive, outdoor, really all the categories covered right now.”

What is interesting is the fact that since they are buying surplus items throughout the country, you can never tell what they are going to have.

As Skyler put it; “The idea is to be able to move out product quickly with really good prices, so we can bring in new product for the customers.”

I have to admit I hate assembling stuff. We walked into one of the back rooms and a crew of employees was busy putting together everything from a desk, a nightstand and an outdoor storage unit. Supply Link is going to link you up.

“We try to help the customers out by assembling what we can for them;” Skyler said.

I asked him to explain how in the world they wet from Supply Link with tons of toner stuff from brands like Hewlett Packard to coffee makers and vacuums? He exclaimed; “We had the systems in place to bring stuff in ship stuff out and we had the space. So we saw the opportunity to do so”

With another Utah Success Story, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

Oh, by the way…Supply Link is having Grand ReOpening on October 18, 2019 at 621 West 800 South in Bountiful, Utah…and yes there will be FREE FOOD.

