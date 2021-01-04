Storytelling through Music – Will Baxter

(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Think about the storytelling power of music. Music can make you feel all kinds of emotions. Jessop’s Journal features extended interviews with people from all walks of life. Here’s a clip for my interview with singer/songwriter Will Baxter.

We talked about his musical background in depth, but I have to admit my favorite part of the interview was to hear Will work his craft and play some of his music. With that said, I’m going to sit back and relax. So folks, here’s a sneak peek with Will Baxter and his song called “You and I”. WILL BAXTER: MUSIC – “Where have the good times gone. Sing along. We’ve got to come together. Find a way to make tomorrow better than today.”

I asked Will what it meant for him to have somebody say, “you know there’s this one song, that this guy, Will Baxter sings. That every time I think about it, I think about this.”

Will grinned and told me; “To me that is leaving your mark. It’s that song, ‘You and I’ that you heard and kind of connected to. I think the greatest songwriters, that is probably their goal. To reach people through music, that message. And I like to leave a mark that is a positive message.”

Sidebar –You can see the complete 17 minute interview with Will Baxter by CLICKING HERE. We taped a "Jessop's Jukebox" music special with Will and his friend Mary for a three-song set that will be made available FREE and On-Demand in the near future.

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

Stories have power. They help us understand each other. With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop , ABC4 News.