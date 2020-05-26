Original Jazz Bear revealed on Jessop’s Journal

(ABC4 NEWS – Salt Lake City, UT) I enjoy telling positive and inspiring stories like Utah Success Stories and Utah Caring Stories on ABC4 News. I’ve been doing these feature stories in the late news for several years.

What you may not realize is that with a feature story I’m looking for more than “the facts ma’am”. There is a lot of interesting information that gets left out for the sake of time.

I was honored and thrilled when the ABC4 News Director, Todd Reed, asked me to also do in-depth, online interviews with people from all walks of life. You may notice that I carry around a brown leather notebook/journal I’ve had for years. Brainstorming led to the name of this series, “Jessop’s Journal.” I’m grateful that the maker of my handmade journals, Utah-based Rustico, became an underwriter.

It was fun to do an interview with the original Utah Jazz Bear, Jon Absey. Here’s a sneak peek.

Jon: I was really fortunate with our team. Grant Harrison trusted me so much. He literally when I got there, he said listen, you’re the mascot. I’m not. I’m trusting you know what you’re doing. He also said I’m going to give you enough rope to hang yourself.

Doug: He’s a great guy. I understand.

Jon: He is what really helped get the character to where it was because he took the time to listen and understand what was going on and looked at both sides. So he was an integral part of where the program went. Plus, back in the day, everybody in the organization put their hands in to help a little bit here and there, but all in all I was kind of an island and they trusted me enough to do what I was doing. If that makes sense. I know a million times I’d walk in with these ideas on what to do. Like one time I wanted to parachute out of the rafters. And we went in and practiced with dummy doll and it was just around shot and because I was in the military, it was a parachute I had found, and it was for an illumination route to parachute in. I thought that might hold me at least slow me down enough so I can hit. We went in and we practiced, and I remember they were just “no.”

Doug: The liability on you must be insane, right?!

Jon and I spent a good 20 minutes chatting about everything from growing up, how he got into the mascot world, some of the changes he helped put in place across the country, what he’s up to now as well as the legacy he wants to #leaveyourmark.

Consider this your personal invitation to watch the rest of the interview, along with more stories, on-demand at ABC4.com/journal. I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

To see other Utah Success Stories or if you want to Nominate a business for Doug to profile go to ABC4.Com/Success.

Jessop’s Journal can be seen at ABC4.com/Journal an is made possible by the generous support of Rustico, Tailor Cooperative, JW Custom Hats, Ogden’s Own Distillery and Liquidirt Organics.

Follow Doug on social media on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

There is a new in-depth interview posted online each week. I invite you to watch Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors. Your feedback is always welcome. With another entry into Jessop‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News. Jessop’s Journal is made possible by the generous support of Rustico, Tailor Cooperative, JW Custom Hats and Ogden’s Own Distillery.

This article contains sponsored content.