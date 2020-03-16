Knock, Knock. Who’s there? One of the best home improvements on Utah Success Stories

(ABC4 NEWS – ST. GEORGE, UT) Home and Garden shows are popular all across the country. Home remodeling spending nationally is over $172 billion dollars.

When it comes to return on investment, according to HomeAdvisor.com replacing your front door offers one of the biggest bangs for your buck.

I decided to knock on one of the doors at a recent home show and met Jason Beaver.

Through the magic of television and a ride down 1-15, I visited with him to see some of the installs his company, The Iron Door Store, has done in St. George.

Jason took me through a neighborhood that obviously loved his impressive work. It was time to knock on doors again. Luckily for me, Allie Blazzard had just gotten home and answered the door and invited us in. She told me; “The door is ten feet high by five feet wide. It’s iron and obviously glass. The glass opens up which is kind of cool because we can keep the door closed and have ventilation.”

That’s was one big beautiful door. With an iron door of that size I wondered about the weight. I asked homeowner Allie Blazzard if it was hard to close. “Not hard. My 7-year-old can do it;” she said with a smile.

Jason explained some of the work they do. “We do modern styles. This is a modern contemporary style. We do traditional which is scrolly swirly stuff. Craftsman which is very grid oriented straight lines but pictures.”

The Iron Door Store’s create a pretty awesome entry. But, how about security?

Jason showed me the casing that came around each door as he explained; “Iron doors come with steel jams, so we don’t have wood holding the door closed.”

If you like customization, they’ve got you covered. Jason got out his phone and like a proud papa showed me photos of some of their unique creations; “We can take anything from a picture. Anything from a standard design, adjust it tweak it.”

By the way, even though they are based out of St. George they do work anywhere in the Intermountain West.

With another Utah Success Story, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

To see other Utah Success Stories or if you want to nominate a business for Doug to profile, go to abc4.com/success.

Everyone has a story. Stories have Power. They help us Understand each other. Watch Doug’s extended interviews called “Jessop’s Journal” on ABC4.com/Journal .

Doug Jessop can be reached on www.facebook.com/dougjessopnews, www.Instagram.com/dougjessopnews and www.twitter.com/dougjessopnews.

This article contains sponsored content.