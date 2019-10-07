It all started in a 500 square foot apartment

(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) It’s all about the quest for the right dress. The shopkeeper consults with bride-to-be and asks; “Tell me a bit about what you’re looking for in your wedding gown.”

Whatever the betrothed envisions herself wearing on her big day is exactly the customized gown she’s going to get. All because a couple had a dream.

Chantel Lauren Galloway described where the international known, Chantel Lauren Bridal line began; “We were living in like a 500 square foot apartment and we went and bought our first rolls of fabric at a fabric store in Texas.”

Chantel Lauren Bridal is all about creating handmade one-of-a-kind gowns. Chantel Galloway and their husband Tyler are a creative couple. Chantel started in the wedding dress alterations business. After making her own wedding dress they decided to create their own brand; “We needed to do something where people would know that we are here, and we are doing something different. Do something cool, something unique, out of the box.”

What did they do? Chantel explained; “I came to Tyler and said, I have an idea we are going to make a blue wedding dress but you’re going to paint it and it’s gonna be awesome.” Tyler added; “I’m the type that will try anything once for the most part. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. We’ve got nothing to lose, so let’s run with it.”

It definitely worked and got people talking. They found themselves being commented about in fashion magazines as well as hailed by social media influencers.

Soon with financing help from Lendio, the entrepreneurs had all the materials they needed. Chantel said; “Lendio was more than just a lender for us. They’ve been a lender and an advisor for us. They don’t just say, here’s some money and good luck. They give you the money but also the skills to stretch that dollar as far as you can.”

I love telling stories about dreams coming true, especially for entrepreneurs. Chantel put it this way; “Watching this tiny little dream that started with a bolt of fabric in our tiny apartment to something where we have a space with fabric that we are ordering all the time.”

With another Utah Success Story, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

