Imagine the inability to talk. F.A.S.T. helps kids find their voice

(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) When businesses combine technology to find answers something special can happen. In this episode of Utah Success Stories I got a chance to talk with a company making a difference.

When you read that last sentence there is a word that we sometimes take for granted… “talk.” Your speech and the ability to communicate effects every part of life.

David Larsen is the Founder and C.EO. of F.A.S.T. He explained how speech works; “As your tongue is moving and touching the palate it shows on computer in real time your own tongue to palate contact. That’s what effects the sound pronunciation as they articulate different sounds.”

Larsen’s Foundation for Articulation and Speech Therapy or “F.A.S.T”, is also an acronym for “Finding Answers and Solutions Together.” That’s exactly what they are doing for kids in Guatemala, with their Smart Palate Technology.

As we went through a variety of pictures of the kids they were helping, I noticed a young man by the name of Carlos with a bright smile.

Sadly, before coming to the orphanage Carolos had been abused to the point that he had multiple fractures of his skull and legs. He wasn’t able to speak.

David got emotional as he told me about the progress that Carlos had made; “First time he said an “s”. First time he said an “L”. He was excited. I don’t think it was more than a year and he was released from our therapy. It hasn’t solved all his problems. But he can say anything.”

We all want to be understood. We all want to be heard…including Carlos.

David continued; “The fact that it changed his life, so he can tell them when he hurts. He can tell them how he feels. He can tell me thank you and how he felt. That affected me a lot.”

So why does David do what he does? “Because life isn’t just about what you get. I think it’s really important that you can give back and help others;” he replied.

It was touching to see a video of Carlos speaking in Spanish; “We are thankful for you coming her and helping to teach us. I love you very much.”

