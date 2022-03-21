(DOUG JESSOP – DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH SUCCESS STORIES) The word “cybersecurity” is the news a lot. But what is it? Aaron Turner from Vectra explains.

“Cybersecurity in the best definition is how do you protect yourself holistically. Just like you have good locks on your doors and you’ve locked your windows. How are you making sure that your digital life is properly secured in a way that bad things don’t happen to you at a personal level. At a company level what are doing to make sure you aren’t setting yourself up for failure when it comes to your digital properties.”

How in the world do you avoid getting hacked. What kind of advice does Turner give people?

“So on a personal level you’re going to want to say can I refresh this system. Just flattened it and uninstall everything on it and start fresh. From a company perspective, similar. You want to simplify the systems that you are using to support your business. The more complex the systems are in your company network, the greater likelihood that you’re going to have a problem. So simplicity is really the key to cybersecurity.”

What does Vectra do that helps people? According to Turner; “Vectra has taken a whole bunch of computer science and data science that allows for mere mortals to take advantage of some really sharp cybersecurity folks. So think of it as a mechanism to transfer the best security knowledge to a company in a really repeatable way. The Vectra motto is “we are trying to make the world a safer and fairer place when it comes to cybersecurity. So we are trying to make it so the least funded company has the ability to defend themselves in the new cyberworld.”

With another Utah Success Story I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

