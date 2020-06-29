How is origami saving lives?

By Douglas Jessop, ABC4 News

You may have heard of origami, the Japanese art of folding paper. What you may not have heard of, is that a Utah company is using this ancient technology into something special.

William Benz, told me about a NASA solar array. “Satellite engineers and scientists started realizing origami could be used as a mechanical way to enable devices we use.” He went on to tell me about a two-and-a-half foot folded array could be unfolded to be a whopping 60 feet.

Utah-based ATCS has used that ancient technology to design a unique, USA made, bullet stopping product. William Benz is the CEO of ATCS. He showed me their latest product and said; “Swift Shield is a design that we have developed specifically for law enforcement officers. The key is that they fold up.”

ATCS uses a high density, moisture-resistant material called Endomax. They’ve partnered with AEGIX (pronounced E-JICKS) Global for distribution. Why is Swift Shield even needed? Chet Linton, CEO of AEGIX made it pretty clear. “83% of all officer deaths happen in or around their vehicle. This can be deployed within the vehicle, slipped right in the windshield, put on the side of the door very easily.”

I’ll do just about anything for a story…but testing a bulletproof shield is not high on my bucket list, so I was glad that Chet Lindon had a shield to show me that had absorbed numerous bullets.

He pointed to various numbers on the shield; “The nine-millimeter shot is here. You can see the defamation of the shield. The forty-five caliber, of course, is a bigger round so there’s more defamation.” What in the world is defamation? It’s the impression that the bullet makes. Translation you don’t want the bullet to get through, but you also don’t want to have a big impression on the other side.

Chet also introduced me to a word “splaying” which means spreading out. Apparently, the shield absorbs the bullets so there isn’t shrapnel flying around. Sound like a good feature to me.

The idea is to have additional protection that a bullet proof vest can’t provide by itself.

A normal shield is about 30 pounds and is too big to keep in a patrol car. Chet was proud to show me their much lighter product. “This is our small version of the shield. Weighs four and a half pounds. It’s about the size of a notebook computer and deploys very rapidly.”

I asked William Benz, “why do you do what you do?”

He answered passionately; “The whole basis and foundation why we created this company is so we can save lives.”

With another Utah Success Story, and Swift Shield, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

